Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly attracting interest from three Premier League clubs for a potential summer transfer. However, his £50 million price tag could prove to be a stumbling block.

Nketiah joined the Gunners' U18 side from Chelsea U18 in 2015. He came through their academy but has failed to become a first-choice attacker over the years. Having served as a backup to Gabriel Jesus last season, he fell further in the pecking order after Kai Havertz's arrival last summer.

Nketiah made 37 appearances across competitions in the 2023-24 campaign, starting just 13 of them. He scored six goals and provided three assists in that time. As per GiveMeSport, the north London side are now looking to part ways with him this summer.

Trending

Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fulham are all interested in signing Nketiah. However, Arsenal have put a steep price tag of £50 million on the Englishman, with his contract expiring in 2027. This could throw his potential suitors off from making a move.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have been linked with the likes of Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko this summer. Hence, Nketiah could also look to move in search of regular playing time. He has made 168 senior appearances for Arsenal, scoring 38 goals and providing seven assists.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko

As per Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. The 20-year-old has been excellent for the German side and has been previously linked with Manchester United as well.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on the Gunners' interest in the striker, saying (via Football.London):

"Staying with Arsenal, I’m also aware that there have been new reports about Benjamin Sesko becoming their top target up front.

"However, I have no substantial update on Sesko yet. What I can say is that he rejected two proposals from Saudi, while he also has a proposal to sign new deal with salary increase at RB Leipzig."

Sesko moved to RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer. He scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 games. He helped Leipzig qualify for the UEFA Champions League by finishing fourth in the Bundesliga and also win the DFL-Supercup.

His contract with the German side expires in 2028 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €50 million.