5 Barcelona stars enjoy bittersweet La Liga title triumph as they know they could be sold: Reports 

Barcelona won their first La Liga title since the 2018-19 season on Sunday (May 14) but five of the club's players perhaps had a bittersweet feeling.

As per El Nacional, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Eric Garcia are among the players who could be sold in the summer. With the club's financial issues and their underwhelming performances, these five players make the transfer list.

Torres joined Barca from Manchester City in January 2022. He has since made 67 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists. The Spaniard has been unable to make the desired impact and Barcelona could sell him this summer. Arsenal and Aston Villa have been linked with the forward.

Franck Kessie, meanwhile, joined the club on a free transfer last summer but he doesn't fit into manager Xavi Hernandez's plans. The midfielder has started just 14 games across competitions this season and he could depart in the summer.

Eric Garcia is another name on the transfer list. The Spanish defender started the season well but has made just 28 appearances across competitions, having found himself being restricted to the bench.

Barcelona could also sell Ansu Fati and Raphinha in the summer following their disappointing season and also because they can bring in a decent sum. Fati has started just 13 games across competitions this season, contributing seven goals and four assists in 47 overall appearances.

Raphinha, meanwhile, has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 46 overall appearances but could be sold if Barcelona receive a decent bid for him.

Barcelona manager Xavi on La Liga triumph

Barcelona secured the La Liga title with a 4-2 win over Espanyol away on Sunday, May 14. Robert Lewandowski scored a brace while Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde added a goal each to secure the win for the visitors. Javi Puado and Joselu scored for Espanyol.

After the win, Barca manager Xavi expressed how the title win reinforced the fact the club is moving in the right direction. He said (via The Print):

"It’s a magnificent feeling, a feeling of job well done. This is important to give the club’s project some stability. The league title shows that things have been done the right way and that we have to stay on this path."

The Blaugrana have won 27 of their 34 La Liga games this season and conceded just 13 goals. They will face Real Sociedad, Valladolid, Mallorca, and Celta Vigo in their final four games of the season.

