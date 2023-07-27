5 Italian clubs interested in a possible move for Manchester United outcast - Reports

According to Corriere dello Sport, five Italian clubs are interested in signing Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire in the summer transfer window. Juventus, AC Milan, Roma, Napoli, and Inter Milan are among the clubs interested in signing the Englishman.

Maguire has been a key player for the Red Devils since joining the Manchester club for £80 million back in 2019 and has so far made 175 appearances across competitions.

The former captain, however, has fallen down the pecking order, and both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are ahead of Maguire at the moment. The Englishman was recently stripped of the team's captaincy, and Bruno Fernandes has since been appointed as the new captain of the team.

Maguire could be shown the exit door in the summer. However, Manchester United could find it hard to find a buyer in the transfer market. While Serie A clubs are interested in Maguire, they are looking to take the player on loan this summer, as the aforementioned report suggests. It further added that the clubs are looking to raise the money to sign Maguire on a permanent basis next season.

Maguire, 30, could also get the chance to rejuvenate his career with a move to Italian football, as a lack of playing time at Old Trafford could become an issue in his future for the England national team's selection.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to the defeat against Real Madrid

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in their latest international friendly, with Jude Bellingham and Joselu getting on the scoresheet for Los Blancos.

While the defeat was not the result that the Red Devils wanted, Erik ten Hag saw positives in his team's performance, as the Dutch manager told the media following the conclusion of the game (via the Red Devils' website):

"We conceded an injury [to Kobbie Mainoo] and then we conceded, quickly, a goal. I think, after that, we found ourselves in the game. I think it was head to head, although there is definitely room for improvement."

He added:

"I think the pressing could be better. We have done that much better against Arsenal. We can be more compact. On the ball, we can be calm. Nevertheless, we created chances. But we didn't score."

Andre Onana made his debut in Manchester United colors during the game. Despite conceding two, the Cameroonian put his highly touted distribution skills on display, one of the main reasons that the Manchester club signed the goalkeeper.