Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate: Reports

Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on signing Abdullah Madu, who currently plays as a defender for Al Nassr and is teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Ettifaq are currently struggling in the Saudi Pro League. With 24 points from 17 games, they are eighth in the standings. Al Nassr, meanwhile, are second in the league table with 37 points from 16 games. Al-Hilal occupy the top spot with 47 points but have played one game more than Al-Nassr.

9NFCBALL reported on X that Gerrard wants to add Madu to strengthen his team's defense. Al Ettifaq have conceded 18 goals in 17 league games and adding a player like Madu might help them shore up the backline.

Madu, 30, is a Saudi Arabian international, who has plenty of experience under his belt. Having signed a hoard of new players earlier this summer in Jordan Henderson, Demarai Gray, Moussa Dembele, and Gini Wijnaldum, among others, Al-Ettifaq could do well with an experienced campaigner at the back to marshal the troops.

Madu is no longer a starter for Al Nassr, having made only three appearances all season for the Saudi club. It could mean that both clubs might agree to a deal, given that it might be a win for all parties involved.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit 50 goals in 2023 for Al Nassr and Portugal

Ronaldo had a terrible start to the 2022-23 season at Manchester United. He fell out with United boss Erik ten Hag and was limited to a bench role for the first half of the campaign.

It ended up with Ronaldo making his feelings known in an explosive interview, which saw him leave the club by mutual consent and join Al Nassr at the end of 2022. He subsequently made his debut for the Saudi club in January 2023.

Since then, the Portuguese ace has not had to look back, registering 50 goals in this calendar year for club and country. Despite being 38 years old, he is the joint-highest scorer in world football this year, alongside Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.