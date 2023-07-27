Al-Hilal interested in signing PSG transfer target following snub from Kylian Mbappe - Reports

According to journalist Loic Tanzi, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are interested in signing Victor Osimhen after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Kylian Mbappe snubbed the SPL club.

The Riyadh-based team proposed a mega contract offer to the Frenchman as they tabled a deal of €776 million per year. They also offered €300 million in transfer fees to the Parisian club. Mbappe, however, has snubbed the SPL club despite him looking certain to leave the Parisian club in the summer transfer window.

Al-Hilal have now shifted their attention towards Napoli's Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment after helping Napoli win the Serie A in 2022-23. He is a transfer target for several top clubs, including the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Al-Hilal are looking to compete with the likes of Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad in the upcoming season of the SPL. While Al-Alamy have Cristiano Ronaldo, "The Tigers" have signed Karim Benzema. Hence, Al-Hilal are looking to add a marquee attacker to their ranks as well.

Mayor of Paris unhappy with PSG's Kylian Mbappe treatment

Kylian Mbappe is the biggest superstar in French football and is the captain of France's national team. Hence, PSG's decision to leave the Frenchman out of the club's squad for the pre-season tour in Japan is somewhat shocking.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has now hit out at the Parisian club for their treatment of the Frenchman. Speaking about the situation, Hidalgo recently criticized the Ligue 1 giants, telling (via ESPN):

"I don't understand what PSG are playing at. Kylian Mbappé is the best player in the world. I'll admit that I don't understand it at all."

Hidalgo further said:

"Kylian is an extraordinary player and we have to keep him in Paris. I think it's also his wish to remain here as long as possible. The question is: what are PSG doing?"

Given the recent turn of events, Mbappe could be expected to leave the Parisian club in the summer and Real Madrid remain the favorite to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner in the summer transfer window.