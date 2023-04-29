Al-Nassr keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-Manchester United teammate once involved in bust-up: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are interested in signing Manchester United left-back Alex Telles this summer, according to Diario AS (via The Mirror).

The last few weeks have been far from ideal for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. They have fallen three points behind Al-Ittihad in the title race and have also crashed out of the King's Cup following a 1-0 loss against Al-Wehda on Monday (April 24).

Having been knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup in January, Al-Aalami are likely to end the season empty-handed. Hence, they already appear to be looking forward to next season.

Al-Nassr are hopeful that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence will help them convince big-name players to join them this summer. The Riyadh-based club have been linked with a host of elite stars recently.

Manchester United left-back Telles is the latest player to be linked with a move to Mrsool Park. According to the aforementioned source, Al-Nassr have identified the Brazilian as a potential option to strengthen their options at left-back.

Al-Aalami signing Telles would see the left-back reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he played 21 games at Manchester United. It is worth noting that the two even combined to score twice.

Telles, 30, joined La Liga outfit Sevilla on a season-long loan last summer. He has 32 appearances across competitions for the Spanish top-flight club, bagging three assists in the process.

Sevilla are unlikely to make Telles' loan move from Manchester United permanent as they are on course to be without European football next season. Los Nervionenses are 11th in La Liga and will have to win the UEFA Europa League to play in Europe next term.

It is worth noting that Telles was involved in a training ground bust-up with Hannibal Mejbri in May last year. The altercation took place after the Red Devils' 4-0 Premier League defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, with Ralf Rangnick at the helm.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in November

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United from Juventus in 2021, returning to the club 12 years after leaving them for Real Madrid. He picked up right where he left off, bagging 24 goals and three assists from 38 appearances across competitions in the 2021-22 season.

The Portuguese icon ended his first season back at Old Trafford as the club's top scorer and also won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo fell out of favor after Erik ten Hag took the reins in Manchester. He left the club by mutual consent last November after criticizing the Dutchman in an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

