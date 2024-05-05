Arne Slot requests Liverpool to sign 2 new players for him this summer: Reports

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has requested that Liverpool sign two new players, as he prepares for his move to the Premier League giants this summer. According to reports from Caught Offside (via Anfield Watch), Slot wants Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio and Eintracht Frankfurt's Willian Pacho.

Inacio has had an impressive time at the heart of Sporting's defense, where he has played 30 league games this season, scoring one goal. Last season, he was also a consistent member of the first team, playing in 33 league games. Inacio's performances have been impressive enough to see him called up to Portugal's squad for the EURO Qualifiers, where he played five games.

Willian Pacho is another center-back, who was playing for Antwerp before his move to Frankfurt last summer. He has quickly become an important player for his new club, appearing 30 times for the German outfit in the Bundesliga this season. He has also been a regular in the Ecuador national team, where he has played six games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Clearly, an area Arne Slot is looking to fix at Liverpool is the defense, which has let them down in their bid for the Premier League title this season. They have kept only one clean sheet in their last 13 games across all competitions.

The Reds were on par for the quadruple in January but have only managed to win the Carabao Cup. They were knocked out of the FA Cup and the Europa League in the quarterfinals, while their challenge for the Premier League ttile has fizzled out.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses potential incoming manager at Anfield

Outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will be available to talk to the new Reds' manager. The German announced earlier that he would step down at the end of the season, prompting the Anfield side to search for his successor.

Speaking in his Friday pre-match press conference, Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

“I am not in a position to give advice, When new people come in, if they want to know something they can call me – the whole world has my number. We can speak about absolutely everything, I love talking about everything in this club. [They inherit a] fantastic squad. It was like, we could do this, we could do that, we need that."

While Liverpool are yet to announce Slot as the new manager, it looks all but guaranteed at this point, with the Feyenoord boss also hinting at his looming exit.