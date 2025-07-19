Arsenal accidentally confirm next signing during Noni Madueke unveiling

Arsenal appear to have accidentally confirmed the arrival of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia while unveiling Noni Madueke, reports GOAL. The English forward was signed from Chelsea in a reported £52m deal. The Gunners announced Madueke's arrival via a series of pictures on social media. However, the north London side unknowingly included a picture of Mosquera wearing the training kit, sitting for an interview with the club's media team.The error was quickly identified and the picture was removed. However, eagle-eyed supporters had already spotted the image, which all but confirmed Arsenal's fifth signing of the summer. The Spanish defender rose through the ranks at Valencia and caught the eye in recent times. Still only 21 years old, Mosquera emerged as one of the finest defenders in LaLiga last season. The Spaniard registered 41 appearances across competitions, all of which were starts. He is likely to be a stellar addition to the Gunners' roster. The north London side struggled to cope with injuries to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes last season, which hurt their title challenge. Mosquera's arrival will provide much needed cover for the duo in the squad, and also keep them on their toes. The Spaniard could also be an upgrade on Jakub Kiwior, who remains linked with an exit from Arsenal this summer. The Gunners have apparently agreed a £18m fee for Mosquera, but an official confirmation of the move is now awaited.Are Arsenal closing in on Viktor Gyokeres this summer? Viktor GyokeresArsenal are close to securing the services of Viktor Gyokeres after agreeing to include four bonus clauses in their offer, reports Record. The Gunners have been hot on the Swedish striker's heels for a while. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that the north London side have agreed a €73.5m deal with Sporting for Gyokeres. That apparently includes €63.5m up front, with a further €10m in add-ons. It now appears that the add-ons may have been key to the completion of the deal. On the Portuguese side's insistence, Arsenal have agreed to include four easily achievable bonus payments worth €2.5m each. The first will be triggered once Gyokeres registers 20 appearances for the Gunners, and the second after he plays another 20 games. The third can be exercised if the Swede helps the north London side secure Champions League qualification next season. The fourth will come into effect once he completes 20 appearances for the club in the 2026-27 season.