  • home icon
  • Football
  • Arsenal
  • Arsenal accidentally confirm next signing during Noni Madueke unveiling

Arsenal accidentally confirm next signing during Noni Madueke unveiling

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Jul 19, 2025 05:41 GMT
Arsenal FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg - Source: Getty
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal appear to have accidentally confirmed the arrival of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia while unveiling Noni Madueke, reports GOAL. The English forward was signed from Chelsea in a reported £52m deal.

Ad

The Gunners announced Madueke's arrival via a series of pictures on social media. However, the north London side unknowingly included a picture of Mosquera wearing the training kit, sitting for an interview with the club's media team.

The error was quickly identified and the picture was removed. However, eagle-eyed supporters had already spotted the image, which all but confirmed Arsenal's fifth signing of the summer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Spanish defender rose through the ranks at Valencia and caught the eye in recent times. Still only 21 years old, Mosquera emerged as one of the finest defenders in LaLiga last season.

The Spaniard registered 41 appearances across competitions, all of which were starts. He is likely to be a stellar addition to the Gunners' roster.

The north London side struggled to cope with injuries to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes last season, which hurt their title challenge. Mosquera's arrival will provide much needed cover for the duo in the squad, and also keep them on their toes.

Ad

The Spaniard could also be an upgrade on Jakub Kiwior, who remains linked with an exit from Arsenal this summer. The Gunners have apparently agreed a £18m fee for Mosquera, but an official confirmation of the move is now awaited.

Are Arsenal closing in on Viktor Gyokeres this summer?

Viktor Gyokeres
Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are close to securing the services of Viktor Gyokeres after agreeing to include four bonus clauses in their offer, reports Record. The Gunners have been hot on the Swedish striker's heels for a while.

Ad

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that the north London side have agreed a €73.5m deal with Sporting for Gyokeres. That apparently includes €63.5m up front, with a further €10m in add-ons.

It now appears that the add-ons may have been key to the completion of the deal. On the Portuguese side's insistence, Arsenal have agreed to include four easily achievable bonus payments worth €2.5m each.

The first will be triggered once Gyokeres registers 20 appearances for the Gunners, and the second after he plays another 20 games. The third can be exercised if the Swede helps the north London side secure Champions League qualification next season. The fourth will come into effect once he completes 20 appearances for the club in the 2026-27 season.

About the author
Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Twitter icon

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications