Arsenal in advanced talks with PL rivals over loan deal for 23-year-old star: Reports

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Premier League newcomers Burnley over sending Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan to Turf Moor, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Lokonga, 23, joined the Gunners from Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht for a deal worth £18 million in 2021. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the midfielder, who has amassed just 2367 minutes of action across competitions for the club in two seasons.

Arsenal sent Lokonga out on loan to Crystal Palace for the second half of last season to help him earn regular playing time. The Belgium international, though, closed just 536 minutes of playing time at Selhurst Park. He only played twice for the Eagles after Roy Hodgson replaced Patrick Vieira in March.

Lokonga is back with the north London giants ahead of the 2023-24 campaign but has not featured for them during pre-season. He is behind the likes of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the pecking order and does not appear to have a place in Mikel Arteta's plans.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley are prepared to offer Lokonga an escape route, according to the aforementioned source. They are in advanced negotiations over signing the Belgian on loan with an option to buy, which could become mandatory if the midfielder plays a certain number of games.

Lokonga initially mulled over moving to Spain, as per the report. However, he has seemingly been convinced to move to Turf Moor by Burnley, who showed the most concrete interest in him. The player is seemingly keen on the idea of proving himself in the Premier League.

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga previously played under Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Burnley hired Vincent Kompany as their boss last summer after suffering relegation from the Premier League. The Belgian guided the Clarets to the Championship title and took them straight back to the top-flight. The club are, therefore, prepared to back the manager ahead of the new season.

The Turf Moor outfit have already made nine additions to their squad for a combined sum of around £56 million this summer. They are now in the process of acquiring Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal. The midfielder, though, is not expected to eat into their transfer budget as he is likely to arrive on loan.

It's worth noting that Lokonga previously worked under Kompany at Anderlecht in Belgium. The Arsenal outcast had already made his breakthrough at the club when the manager took the reins in 2020. He went on to play 39 games across competitions under the Manchester City legend, contributing towards three goals.