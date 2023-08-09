Arsenal could allow January signing to leave amid interest from Turkish giants – Reports

Arsenal could reportedly decide to part ways with Jorginho amid increasing interest from Fenerbahce in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Gunners are currently in the process of bolstering their squad on all fronts with three arrivals announced so far this summer. They have spent around £210 million to snap up Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber from Chelsea, West Ham United, and Ajax respectively.

Arsenal have also lost four players this summer, the most notable one being Granit Xhaka's £22 million exit to Bayer Leverkusen. They have also sold Pablo Mari and Auston Trusty for a combined £11 million sum and released Ainsley Maitland-Niles following the end of his contract.

Now, according to Fichajes, Mikel Arteta's side are mulling over Jorginho's future at the Emirates with just over three weeks left before the end of the window. They are aware of Fenerbahce's increasing interest in the player and are aiming to make the most of the chance.

Arsenal, who finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League table last season, could opt to sell the Italian this summer. They are currently in need of readjusting their squad to accommodate the new signings and Jorginho is expected to make way as a result.

Earlier, the Gunners were reportedly keen to cash in on Thomas Partey with a host of Saudi Pro League clubs interested. However, Arteta is said to have changed his stance on the Ghanian star recently.

Jorginho, meanwhile, could also be interested in securing a transfer to Fenerbahce as he is in the final year of his current contract. He has contributed one assist in 16 appearances for the north London side so far.

Prior to his £12 million winter arrival from Chelsea, the former Napoli player earned fame for guiding the Blues to the UEFA Champions League crown in 2021. He also helped Italy lift the UEFA Euro 2020 trophy.

Are Arsenal well-stocked in central midfield?

Should Arsenal decide to let go of Jorginho this summer, they would still have quite a number of central midfield options. They currently have Declan Rice and Thomas Partey as two established number six choices, with Mohamed Elneny as a reliable backup in a holding role.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are set to rely on Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, and Fabio Vieira in the advanced midfield roles. They could also give Albert Sambi Lokonga, who was on loan at Crystal Palace last season, some first-team minutes should Jorginho depart.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could also call upon Jurrien Timber in a defensive midfield position in case of an emergency. He has the option to play Oleksandr Zinchenko in midfield as well.