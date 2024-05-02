Arsenal believe they can seal deal to sign PL superstar amid Manchester City interest - Reports

While Manchester City are said to be interested in Newcastle United superstar Bruno Guimaraes, Arsenal reportedly believe they will be able to sign him.

According to rumors from TEAMTalk, the Gunners' sporting director Edu has reason to believe that a push to sign Guimaraes from the Magpies will go through, The midfielder has been with Newcastle since arriving from Olympique Lyon in 2022. He has played regularly this season as well, racking up five goals and six assists in 33 Premier League games.

Bruno is arguably one of the better players at St. James' Park. He is believed to have found no issues settling down at the club, where he has impressed consistently. However, Newcastle are willing to sacrifice the 26-year-old as they currently deal very near the limits of the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

With their need to make some money off Guimaraes, Newcastle are set to charge a minimum of £80 million. The report has claimed that they could charge as high as £120 million, but there is no certainty that Arsenal will get him for that prize.

Manchester City are said to be interested in Bruno Guimaraes as well, and the Premier League champions could well beat the Gunners to the signing.

Arsenal manager discusses pressure as they gun for the Premier League title with Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has addressed questions about his team’s ability to handle the pressure of a title race this season compared to last. The Gunners were also in a race for the title with Manchester City last season but fell at the last hurdle.

This season, the North London side have kept pace with the reigning champions. Speaking about his team’s Premier League title credentials, Arteta said (Football London):

"I think so. When you win it's always the case. Last season we didn't, because we want to West Ham and we missed a penalty, and against Liverpool we conceded in the 91st minute and then you're not capable. At the end the judgement is going to be based on that outcome.

"If they got the goal in the last minute to make it 3-3 then we wouldn't have been ready. The margins are so small. Don't get carried away with yourself. We want to be better. There are margins for improvement. Go again against Bournemouth because it's going to be really tough."

Arsenal sit atop the table, a point above Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They will hope that they can hold off City this time around and win the league title for the first time in two decades. The reigning Champions will however hope to retain their title for an unprecedented fourth time.