Arsenal believe they are favorites to sign £100 million rated Chelsea and Manchester United target - Reports

Arsenal reportedly believe that they are leading the race to sign coveted West Ham United star Declan Rice despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Rice has been a player in demand for a long time now having established himself as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League. And, as claimed by The Daily Star, Arsenal are the frontrunners for the England international's signature this summer.

The 24-year-old has refused to sign a new bumper, long-term deal with the Hammers a number of times already. With his contract at the London Stadium to expire in the summer of 2024, West Ham United have very little choice but to let their skipper depart this summer.

Arsenal are in pole position to land the £100 million-rated midfielder, who has also been the subject of interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Rice has stressed the importance of playing Champions League football a number of times in the past and Mikel Arteta's side have already qualified for the competition.

The England international is also set to become one of the highest-paid players for the Gunners should he move to the Emirates. Rice earns £60,000 per week at West Ham United and could quadruple his wages at Arsenal.

Since his debut for the Hammers in 2017, Rice has established himself as a key player for both club and country, The defensive midfielder has already made 238 appearances for West Ham to date and has also been capped 41 times for England.

The midfielder also caught the eye with his strong showings in the middle of the park for the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Arsenal set to battle Manchester City to sign Serie A star

Arsenal could reportedly be set to challenge Manchester City to sign Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan in the summer.

As claimed by FootballTransfers, the two Premier League giants are both admirers of the Algeria international.

Bennacer was formerly on the books of the Gunners but failed to make the grade at the Emirates. He was in the youth ranks of the north Londoners' between 2015 and 2017 but made only one appearance before moving to Empoli for €1 million.

After impressing during his spell with Empoli, he joined AC Milan in 2019 and has established himself as a key player for the Rossoneri.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is understood to be keen on Bennacer as an alternative to the likes of Moise Caicedo and Declan Rice.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also a huge admirer of the Algerian and made an approach to sign him in the past.

Bennacer recently signed a new deal with AC Milan, which includes a release clause of around €50 million.

Poll : 0 votes