Arsenal and Chelsea among 4 top clubs interested in signing 24-year-old Germany international: Reports

Wolfsburg right-back Ridle Baku is attracting transfer interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea ahead of the summer, according to German magazine Sport Bild (via GOAL).

The London clubs are focused on achieving their respective targets as they enter the business end of the season. Arsenal hope to retain their place atop the Premier League table and win their first title since 2004, while 11th-placed Chelsea face an uphill battle to secure a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants will have an eye on the upcoming summer transfer window. Both clubs intend to bolster their ranks further at the end of the season and already appear to have identified targets.

Signing a new right-back is said to be on the agenda for both Arsenal and Chelsea this summer.

Although the Gunners have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in their ranks, they are keen to bring in a more traditional right-back. The Blues, meanwhile, want to strengthen the area as Cesar Azpilicueta is on the wrong side of 30 and Reece James continues to struggle to stay fit.

Wolfsburg star Baku has thus emerged as a target for the English top-flight clubs ahead of the summer. According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal and Chelsea are among four clubs who hold an interest in the full-back.

La Liga outfit Villarreal have also placed the Germany international on their radar. Baku could stay in the Bundesliga if he wishes to as RB Leipzig are in the mix to acquire his services as well.

Wolfsburg signed Baku from Bundesliga rivals Mainz 05 for €10 million in the summer of 2020. The defender has since established himself as a key player for them, bagging 16 goals and 14 assists in 105 appearances across competitions.

Baku still has two more years remaining on the five-year contract he signed with Wolfsburg in 2020. Die Wolfe are under no pressure to sell him and could demand a hefty transfer fee.

Arsenal and Chelsea also compete for other players

Ridle Baku is not the only player Arsenal and Chelsea are competing against each other for.

Both clubs have notably been credited with an interest in West Ham United captain Declan Rice. According to The Evening Standard, the north London giants are confident of winning the race to sign the England international.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is another player both clubs are interested in. However, the Blues are reportedly in pole position to acquire the Belgian's services.

