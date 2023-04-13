Arsenal and Chelsea among PL clubs showing interest in signing La Masia graduate in the summer - Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs reportedly showing an interest in signing former Barcelona academy player Xavi Simons this summer.

Simons spent nine years in the famed La Masia before leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2019. He never made a senior appearance for Barca but featured 11 times across competitions for Les Parisiens' first team during his three years in Paris.

The Dutchman joined PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer last summer, where he seems to be excelling under the tutelage of manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. The 19-year-old has burst onto the scene with 17 goals and nine assists in 40 games across competitions for his new club.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on his situation. Simons' current deal at the Philips Stadion runs until the end of the 2026-27 season, which could allow PSV to place a significant price tag on him.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown their proclivity to invest in and trust young players recently. Bukayo Saka (21), Gabriel Martinelli (21) and William Saliba (22) are three of Mikel Arteta's most important players at the Emirates.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have signed the likes of Noni Madueke (21), Enzo Fernandez (22), Mykhaylo Mudryk (22), Carney Chukwuemeka (19) and Cesare Casadei (20) among others under owner Todd Boehly. Liverpool's interest in the player also makes sense.

Simons, 19, can occupy multiple positions in attack and as a No. 10, which could make him an ideal replacement for Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian forward will leave the Reds as a free agent this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea are having a remarkably varied Premier League season

2016-17 was the last time Arsenal played in the UEFA Champions League and Chelsea did not.

The feat will be repeated this campaign barring a miracle. The Gunners have bigger fish to fry than just ensuring a top-four finish as they search for their first league title in 19 years.

They currently lead second-placed Manchester City in the league table by six points, having played one game more. Chelsea, meanwhile, have just 39 points from 30 games and are 11th in the table - trailing the Gunners by 34 points.

They are 17 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand. The Blues will hope to qualify for next season's Champions League by winning the competition this term for the third time in their history.

However, their hopes of making the semifinals took a big dent against Real Madrid, who won the first leg by a 2-0 scoreline in Spain on April 12. The return leg takes place in west London on Tuesday (April 18).

Poll : 0 votes