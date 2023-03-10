Arsenal and Chelsea keen on signing forward after Barcelona have €25 million bid rejected - Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian wonderkid has attracted interest from various clubs across Europe and Athletico even received three offers for Roque (via Globo Esporte). Barcelona were one of the clubs to make an offer of around €25 million but it was instantly rejected.

As per 90min, Arsenal and Chelsea have now joined the race to sign Roque in the summer.

The young centre-forward recently helped Brazil's U20 side win the U20 South American Championship. He was the top scorer in the tournament with six goals. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 38 games for Athletico Paranaense.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are monitoring the Brazilian's situation as well.

Roque also recently opened up about a potential move to Europe, specifically Barcelona, saying (via SPORT):

"Yes of course. I work for this [to play in Europe]. The competitions I played last year, the Libertadores and the Brasileirao, will help me to be well prepared when I go to Europe..."

He added:

"I am sure that, doing well here, going to Europe will be a consequence. It is not only a dream of mine but also of any player. If I end up going to Barca, it will be a great joy for my family and for me.

"For this reason, I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will come to fruition over time."

Chelsea player told he should have joined Arsenal

Ukraine manager Ruslan Rotan has opined that winger Mykhaylo Mudryk should have joined Arsenal instead of Chelsea.

The Blues signed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for €100 million. He was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal but the Gunners were unwilling to pay the asking price.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Join us in welcoming our new number 15, Mykhailo Mudryk!

However, Mudryk hasn't had the best of times at Chelsea so far, failing to provide a goal contribution in six appearances. Coincidentally, the Blues failed to win any game in which Mudryk featured but have won their last two games when the winger remained on the bench.

Speaking about Mudryk, Ukraine coach Rotan said (via HITC):

“The amount for which he was bought plays a big role. There will be criticism from the press. But each of his goals will extinguish this criticism. He just needs to be calm about all this and do his job.”

He added:

“You all see that he works and wants to develop. (Mudryk) will get over it all. I think it would be better if he joined Arteta.”

Arsenal currently hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Chelsea, meanwhile, are 10th, a whopping 29 points behind the Gunners with a game in hand.

