Arsenal dealt transfer blow as FFP regulations could prevent them from signing Premier League striker: Reports

Arsenal find themselves grappling with stringent Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that could thwart their aspirations to enlist Brentford's prolific forward Ivan Toney.

The Gunners have ambitions to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming January window, and they have been relentless in their pursuit of Toney. However, according to TBR Football, these hang in the balance as they navigate the FFP rules after a summer of notable spending.

This comes in the wake of a significant €230 million in expenditure on a trio of talent in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice. With their finances under the microscope, Arsenal's manoeuvrability in the transfer market is said to be severely constricted.

Their summer dealings had some ingenuity in circumventing financial hurdles. A notable example was the acquisition of David Raya from Brentford through a loan-to-buy arrangement, skirting the immediate financial burden of paying for the deal.

It is believed that the Gunners intend to replicate such a deal for Toney. However, according to The Athletic (via TBR Football), it has been revealed that Brentford are not willing to part ways with their talisman on a loan-to-buy agreement.

David Raya's departure was mitigated by the signing of replacement goalkeeper Mark Flekken. In Toney's case, Brentford currently lack a ready-made successor to step into the striker's considerable boots. Toney's significance to the Bees has been indisputable, as the 27-year-old sharpshooter has racked up 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 games for the club.

Arteta optimistic about Saka's condition following Arsenal's Champions League victory over Sevilla

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta remains optimistic regarding the fitness of Bukayo Saka after the winger's premature exit during their commanding 2-0 triumph over Sevilla. Saka, who was instrumental in both of Arsenal's goals, appeared to suffer an injury following an awkward landing, sparking concern.

Arteta addressed the incident during his press conference after the win. He revealed that he was pleased with the forward's performance on the night while hoping he would be okay (via Evening Standard):

"There's contact in football and obviously for the wingers who want to take people on this is going to happen. At the end he wasn't comfortable to carry on, hopefully it's not too much but I'm really pleased with his performance."

"It was just a kick and I was told by the physios on the radio he wasn't happy to continue. So he will have some discomfort but hopefully I am going to assume he will be OK."

Saka's contribution was pivotal in Arsenal cementing the top spot in Group B, with the team now poised to advance to the knockout stage. A draw in their forthcoming match against Lens would suffice for qualification, while a victory would ensure they top the group with a match to spare.