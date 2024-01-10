Arsenal dealt transfer blow as PL rivals unwilling to sell Gunners target in January - Reports

According to HITC, Arsenal have been dealt a transfer blow as AFC Bournemouth are unwilling to sell Gunners' target Dominic Solanke in the ongoing January transfer window.

26-year-old Solanke has been in tremendous form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in 22 appearances across competitions this term. He has scored 12 goals in 19 Premier League outings.

Solanke's rich vein of form has reportedly attracted the interest of Newcastle United and Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to add depth to their attacking unit that comprises Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nkketiah. Ivan Toney is one of the club's targets, but Brentford have reportedly slapped a £100 million price tag on the English striker.

Given Solanke's form, Bournemouth are expected to demand a high fee for the 26-year-old as well. His Premier League tally of 12 goals this term has only been bettered by Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Solanke came through Chelsea's academy before joining Liverpool in 2017. After failing to make an impression for the Reds, he joined Bournemouth in 2019 and has since scored 69 goals and has provided 29 assists in 196 games for the Cherries.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have not been at their best and have scored only eight league goals between them this term. Hence, Arsenal are keen on signing another striker. The latest update regarding their pursuit of Solanke, however, isn't encouraging.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has already endorsed Dominic Solanke

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is a big fan of Bournemouth striker Dominick Solanke. Wright pointed out that Solanke is a complete striker and added that the 26-year-old has started to find the back of the net regularly as well.

Wright also admired Solanke's work ethic and has named the attacker as his Premier League Player of the Season so far. The legendary Gunners striker said (via HITC):

“He can do everything. Now, what he has done is added those goals to his game. He never stops working (and) now we are seeing his numbers go up. Perfect. He is showing people what he is capable of. A proper all-round centre-forward.”

Apart from Solanke, names like Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Toney, and others have also been linked with a move to the Emirates. However, none of these strikers would come cheap for the Gunners.