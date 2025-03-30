Arsenal developing interest in 26-year-old striker as possible option, signing seen to be more realistic than Alexander Isak: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to land Sporting CP attacker Viktor Gyokeres, who is now seen as a more attainable target than Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. After long-term injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus left Mikel Arteta short up top, finding a new centre-forward has become a priority for the Gunners.

As per The Athletic, Arteta is a huge admirer of Isak. However, the Magpies have demonstrated no desire to sell the 24-year-old, and any deal would probably require huge funds. By contrast, Gyokeres is seen as more approachable and one who has some significant backing among Arsenal’s new top brass.

Andrea Berta is the new sporting director at the Emirates Stadium, who has only taken charge of the transfer strategy. He has been a profound admirer of the 26-year-old and will likely be the man to push this move through.

This season, Gyokeres has been among Europe’s top strikers, notching 30 goals in 26 league appearances for Sporting CP. Since moving to the Portuguese club from Coventry City in 2023, he has recorded 85 goals and 26 assists in only 92 games, contributing to their Primeira Liga title win last season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to face a struggle for a natural number nine, even deploying midfielder Mikel Merino there as an emergency option. The prospect of adding a proven goalscorer like Gyokeres would prove a welcome boost in the summer transfer window.

What is expected of new sporting director Andrea Berta at Arsenal

Andrea Berta has formally succeeded Edu as Arsenal’s new sporting director. With an impressive resume that includes 12 years molding Atletico Madrid’s roster, the Italian is tasked with now applying that experience to lift the ambitions of the Gunners.

According to Sky Sports, the thinness of Arsenal’s forward line will be the first major test facing Berta. Injuries to important offensive players like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have illuminated a lack of depth in the final third. There are names floated as options, like Gyokeres and the new director’s first task will be to acquire more firepower.

The north London side are still interested in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi in midfield. Real Madrid have been mentioned as contenders for his signature as well. However, Berta’s knowledge of La Liga might be the edge that tips the player towards north London.

Also on the agenda are contract renewals. Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Gabriel Martinelli will all see their deals into their final two years this summer, and ensuring their futures is key for Berta.

