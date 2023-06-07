Arsenal could compete with arch-rivals Tottenham for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson currently being monitored by both clubs.

Both the North London clubs could do with some extra depth in central defense and the Danish defender could prove to be the ideal solution.

Dean James @DeanJamesAFC || Arsenal are very interested in securing the services of Galatasaray’s Danish CB, Victor Nelsson. He has a €25m (£21.5m) release clause and the selling club will not part with him for anything less [Via - @FanatikComTR]. || Arsenal are very interested in securing the services of Galatasaray’s Danish CB, Victor Nelsson. He has a €25m (£21.5m) release clause and the selling club will not part with him for anything less [Via - @FanatikComTR]. 🚨 || Arsenal are very interested in securing the services of Galatasaray’s Danish CB, Victor Nelsson. He has a €25m (£21.5m) release clause and the selling club will not part with him for anything less [Via - @FanatikComTR].

This is according to reports from Turkish outlet Fanatik, Arsenal have entered the race to acquire the defender from the Super Lig champions. They will be rivaled for his signature by crosstown rivals Tottenham, who are interested in signing Victor Nelsson as per Takvim.

Galatasaray have set a release clause of €25 million for the defender, but the two Premier League clubs have reportedly sent in opening bids in the region of €15 million. This would be a relatively modest fee for Arsenal, who have also been linked with a £100 million swoop for West Ham's Declan Rice.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are all set to undergo an overhaul under new head coach Ange Postecoglou. His first task will be transitioning the current squad from Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 system to his preferred 4-3-3 system. In order to maximise the potential of the new formation, Postecoglou will have to dive into the market for technically sound players.

Victor Nelsson could plug vital gaps at both London clubs. The 24-year-old has made 35 appearances for Galatasaray this season, chipping in with one goal and one assist. He helped the club lift their first title since 2019 and has been a key member. Standing at 6-foot-1, Nelsson offers mobility and qualuty ball-playing skills.

It will be interesting to see who wins the race to sign him.

Three fringe players could leave Arsenal this summer

With several players constantly being linked with a move to Arsenal due to their successful campaign, there are also some names that have been linked with a move away from the club. The Gunners could part ways with Folarin Balogun, Auston Trusty and club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.

Doc @karthikadhaigal Auston Trusty, Pepe and Balogun set to leave Arsenal permanently this summer



(@kayakaynak97) Auston Trusty, Pepe and Balogun set to leave Arsenal permanently this summer 🚨Auston Trusty, Pepe and Balogun set to leave Arsenal permanently this summer(@kayakaynak97) https://t.co/o0mSLRLvHW

Balogun came through the ranks at Arsenal's Hale End academy, but the timing of his arrival into the first team has coincided with that of Edward Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus. He enjoyed a great loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims last season, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists in 39 appearances across competitions. However, as it is unlikely he will break into the first team, Arsenal could look to cash-in.

Trusty, on the other hand, went out on loan to Birmingham City and finished the season as their 'player of the season'. He is quite low down the pecking order and will look for a move to get more playing time. Pepe, on the other hand, has failed to settle following his £72 million move in 2018 and could be shipped out for a cut-price deal.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes