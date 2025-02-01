  • home icon
  • Arsenal eye move for €65 million rated striker linked with PSG after Ollie Watkins bid is rejected -Reports

Arsenal eye move for €65 million rated striker linked with PSG after Ollie Watkins bid is rejected -Reports

By Abel Yisa
Modified Feb 01, 2025 06:44 GMT
Girona FC v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 - Source: Getty

Arsenal have rekindled their interest in signing €65 million rated Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, according to Caught Offside (via PSGTALK). This comes after the Gunners’ bid for Ollie Watkins was reportedly rejected by Aston Villa.

Vlahovic has been a subject of interest for several clubs recently, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. This could be down to his attacking proficiency as he has proven to be lethal in attack this season.

In 27 appearances, Vlahovic has scored 12 goals and registered two assists for Juventus this season. However, his contract with Bianconeri is set to expire in June 2026. Thus, the report mentioned earlier claims that Juventus might be willing to sell him this summer. Rather than selling him below his valuation in 2026.

The Gunners have been consistently interested in signing a top-class finisher in recent months. Thus, Vlahovic could enhance their attacking prowess if the deal becomes a reality. Meanwhile, PSG could sign Vlahovic as Randal Kolo Muani's replacement.

At the age of 25, Vlahovic could be a good signing that could help the Gunners in fulfilling their long-term objectives. However, they would have to defeat Manchester United and PSG in the race to sign the Serbian striker.

How has Mikel Arteta's Arsenal performed in the Premier League this season?

Girona FC vs Arsenal FC - Source: Getty

The Gunners have been decent despite the injury of key players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. However, some of their supporters might think that the squad has underperformed.

Arsenal are ranked second in the Premier League standings, having registered 47 points from 23 games. They have won 13, drawn eight, and lost two games.

Arteta's men are also six points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand in the title race. The Gunners have scored 44 goals in attack and conceded 21 goals in defense.

Given the massive level of consistency that's needed to win the Premier League title, the Gunners need to improve if they intend to win the title.

Arsenal will take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in their next game in the Premier League on Sunday, (February 2). Anything short of a victory in this clash could further reduce their chances of catching Liverpool in the title race.

