Arsenal eye potential move to sign forward who rejected Manchester United transfer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who rejected a move to Manchester United last summer.

As per Mirror, Manchester United were interested in signing Sesko when he was at Red Bull Salzburg last summer. However, he decided to sign for RB Leipzig instead and join the German club this summer.

Sesko had a good 2022-23 season, scoring 18 goals and providing four assists in 41 games across competitions. Since moving to RB Leipzig, he has started just three games across competitions but scored six goals in 13 overall appearances.

His form has garnered interest from Arsenal, who are interested in strengthening their attacking department. Despite their recent improved performances, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have overall not impressed. They have scored nine goals between them across competitions this season.

AC Milan are also interested in signing Sesko, who is likely to cost around £40 million despite having five years remaining on his contract. The 20-year-old scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists in 79 games for Red Bull Salzburg. He has also earned 23 caps for Slovenia and scored nine goals.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also targetting Ivan Toney, who is set to return to action in January after completing his ban for betting charges. London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the Englishman.

Jamie Carragher predicts Arsenal, Manchester United's Carabao Cup clashes

The Carabao Cup Round of 16 fixtures are set to begin on Wednesday, November 1. Arsenal will take on West Ham United at the London Stadium while Manchester United will host Newcastle United.

Ahead of the two games, Jamie Carragher shared his predictions for Football365, saying the following about Arsenal's clash:

“It depends on what teams get put out because I’m not sure the changes West Ham will make with them being in the Europa League as well, so I’m going to go for West Ham on penalties.”

Backing United to beat Newcastle 1-0, Carragher said:

"I’m going to go for Manchester United. I know United have got a lot of injuries at the moment, but I think if they can get a few back for that, they’ve still got a deeper squad than Newcastle.

“I think both teams will make changes, but I think home advantage and I think Manchester United will just get through."

The Gunners come into the fixture on the back of a resounding 5-0 over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, October 28. The Red Devils, meanwhile, lost 3-0 to city rivals Manchester City on Sunday.