Arsenal eyeing up £60 million move for striker as possible alternative for Alexander Isak: Reports

According to a report by Daily Mail (via GOAL), Arsenal have identified Hugo Ekitike as an alternative to their target, Alexander Isak. This comes after the competition to secure Isak's signature is at an all-time high.

Since the January transfer window, Isak has been on the Gunners' target list in attack. However, they struggled to find their preferred target and opted not to sign a striker in the January window.

Thus, it is anticipated that the Gunners will push for a striker in the forthcoming summer transfer window. While Isak has remained their target, the Gunners are reportedly tilting gradually towards Ekitike.

As per the aforementioned report, Ekitike's transfer valuation is in the region of £60 million ($77.6m). A fee that is reportedly cheaper than that of Isak's due to the intense level of competition for the Swede. Meanwhile, Ekitike has proven to be a classic number nine in attack for Eintracht Frankfurt. He's also a precise finisher who converts chances to goals in style.

The Frenchman's proficiency to create opportunities for his teammates and dribble past defenders arguably soothes Mikel Arteta's pattern. Thus, his signing could improve the Gunners’s goal-scoring form if the deal goes through.

In 38 appearances for Frankfurt, Ekitike has bagged 19 goals and eight assists. Given his remarkable attacking numbers, he could be a suitable long-term alternative to Isak for Arsenal.

Does Arsenal need a striker in the forthcoming summer transfer window?

While the failure of the Gunners to sufficiently compete with Liverpool in the Premier League could be blamed on Arteta, Arsenal need to sign a striker. A brief overview of their striking department indicates that both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, who are used as strikers, are not natural finishers.

This is a key factor that has affected the Gunners over the years. In the 2024-25 Premier League season, the absence of a natural striker has arguably affected the Gunners in the title race.

This is based on the opinion that Havertz and Jesus’ injury made the Gunners drop crucial points as Mikel Merino was the makeshift striker. Thus, the presence of a natural striker if signed could improve the Gunners' attack, thus enhancing their chances of competing and winning titles.

