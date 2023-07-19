Arsenal eyeing move for £40m-rated Manchester United target but need to sell players first: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Mohammed Kudus this summer.

Kudus, 22, has impressed in recent times for club and country. He scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games across competitions for Ajax last campaign.

He also had a decent 2022 FIFA World Cup with Ghana individually, scoring two goals in three games, as they were eliminated in the group stage.

Kudus can play as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing. He also, at times, operated as a centre-forward last season for Ajax.

As per the Daily Mail, he has now garnered interest from Arsenal for a potential summer move. But the Gunners need to sell some players before they are able to buy the £40 million rated Ghanaian.

The north London side have already spent over £200 million on Declan Rice (£105), Kai Havertz (£65), and Jurrien Timber (£38) this summer. Arsenal sporting director Edu will now focus on selling some players.

The likes of Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares, and Rob Holding are among the potential departures, with these players also attracting interest. Thomas Partey has also been linked with a move but it would take a big offer for Arsenal to part ways with the midfielder.

If they are able to offload these players, the Gunners will step up their efforts to sign Kudus. However as per FootballTransfers, Manchester United are also highly interested in the Ghana international along with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Dutch legend believes Arsenal and Manchester United target is better than Red Devils winger Antony

Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten heaped praise on Mohammed Kudus earlier this year, stating he is better than Manchester United winger Antony.

Antony, 23, joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer for €100 million. He was often criticized for his lack of impact and at times, unnecessary skill moves. He contributed 10 goals and five assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

Van Basten believes Antony gets 'confused' on the pitch. He stated that Mohammed Kudus is a much 'smarter' and better player, telling Ziggo Sport:

"I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do! Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical."

He added:

"He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play."

Since joining Ajax from Nordsjaelland in 2020, Kudus has contributed 23 goals and 11 assists in 84 games.