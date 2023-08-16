Arsenal facing crushing injury blow as summer signing could miss entire 2023-24 season: Reports

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber could reportedly miss almost the entire season due to a knee injury.

CBS Sports correspondent James Benge claims Timber could be sidelined for the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with his injury. The Dutch defender was forced off in the 50th minute of his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12).

Timber underwent medical checks to understand the extent of the injury and it's a serious one. There have been suggestions that he has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury although this is unconfirmed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta commented on the 22-year-old's injury following his side's 2-1 win over Forest. He said (via The Mirror):

"The officials, the doctors, they looked at him and they were happy to continue, him as well, but straight away in the second half the first action he made a movement and it was a bit funny so we took him straight out and now we have to assess him to see what he has."

Timber joined the Gunners from Ajax earlier this summer for £40 million. He was selected in defense alongside William Saliba, with Gabriel Magalhaes benched.

The Dutchman has been regarded as one of Europe's best ball-playing defenders. He is also extremely versatile as he can also play at right-back and in a defensive midfield role.

David Raya excited following his loan move to Arsenal from Brentford

David Raya has joined Arteta's Gunners on loan.

Arteta has added more depth to his goalkeeping ranks by luring David Raya to the Emirates. The Spanish shot-stopper has joined the north Londoners on loan from Brentford with the option to buy for £27 million next summer.

Raya, 27, is excited to get going with the Gunners and is relishing the chance to play under Arteta. He told the club's official website:

"I'm over the moon to be able to take this challenge in my career and make the step up. I'm really excited to get going and see how the season ends up. I spoke to the boss and he sent me the values of what Arsenal are about."

The Spaniard continued by touching on Arsenal's progress made under Arteta:

"I've seen Arsenal a lot for a lot of years and since [Mikel] came he's made a massive difference to the style of play and to the club."

Raya was in impressive form for Brentford last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 38 league games. He will now challenge Aaron Ramsdale for the No.1 jersey at the Emirates.