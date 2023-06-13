Arsenal fear losing priority summer target to Chelsea - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly concerned that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo might move to Chelsea this summer.

The Gunners were heavily linked with Caicedo in the January transfer window and had also contacted him back then. They sent in two bids for the midfielder, with the highest one being worth £70 million, but Brighton rejected them both.

As per FootballTransfers, Arsenal are willing to match the Seagulls' asking price this summer. However, they face tough competition from London rivals Chelsea for Caicedo's signature.

The Blues also made an initial bid in January but were rejected as well. They didn't contact the player and just pulled out of the race after seeing their first bid gets rejected. But they are now looking to bring the Ecuadorian to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The west London side are pushing to sign Caicedo and are also willing to offer him more money than Arsenal. The midfielder's agent is also pushing him to join Chelsea as he would also receive a higher fee.

The Blues, however, don't have any European football to offer Caicedo as they finished 12th in the Premier League table in the 2022-23 season. The Gunners, meanwhile, finished second and will return to the UEFA Champions League next season after six years.

Caicedo, meanwhile, has been excellent for Brighton in his first full season at the club. Playing as a defensive or a central midfielder and even a right-back at times, he made 43 appearances across competitions last season.

Barcelona make Chelsea and Arsenal target their priority for this summer

As per Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona are intent on signing Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque this summer. He has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, with both clubs making initial contact as well.

The Brazilian forward has shown immense promise for club and country. He scored six goals in 11 games, helping Brazil U20 win the U20 South American Championship.

For Athletico Paranaense, Roque scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 25 games across competitions last season.

Barcelona have made the 18-year-old a priority target as they look to look for a backup or partner for striker Robert Lewandowski. However, they will have to wait for July 1 to sign Roque due to their financial situation.

Athletico Paranaense have set an asking price of €35 million plus €5 million add-ons for the striker. Barca will have to sell players this summer to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes