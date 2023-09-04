Arsenal forward undergoing medical ahead of transfer to join Turkish giants: Reports

Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe is undergoing medical in Paris ahead of his move to Turkish giants Besiktas. Pepe is not a part of Mikel Arteta's plans and has finally been sold.

The Ivorian, 28, joined the Gunners back in 2019 and made 112 appearances for the club, scoring 27 goals and providing 21 assists across competitions. He spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice and scored eight goals and provided one assist in 28 matches.

Pepe previously refused a move to Turkey and Arsenal contemplated terminating is contract. The forward is finally set to leave the club as he joins Besiktas. Fans will keep an eye on how his career unfolds in Turkey.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauded his team's mentality following the win against Manchester United

Arsenal managed to secure a win against Manchester United in their latest Premier League clash. Despite falling behind, the Gunners secured a 3-1 win against the Red Devils.

Mikel Arteta reacted to the result as the Gunners' manager hailed his team's mentality. Speaking to the media after the clash at the Emirates, Arteta said (via the Gunners' website):

“I love the mentality of the team, the determination, the eagerness to win and go and go and go. We never give up. Obviously we gave them the first goal in a situation that we discussed."

He added:

"They kill you if you do that and we did, but we reacted straight away and I think, overall over the 100 minutes, the team was very dominant and deserved to win the game, but to be fair the margins with this team are so small and it could have gone in a different way.”

The Gunners now have 10 points from four matches heading into the international break and are only two points behind league leaders Manchester City. Fans will keep a keen eye how they fare upon return to action against Everton on September 16 in an away clash.