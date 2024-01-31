Arsenal could hijack Premier League rivals’ attempt to sign Ghanian forward: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly in the mix to sign Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman, challenging Premier League rivals West Ham, as well as two other English clubs.

The Hammers had their initial offer for Osman turned down by his current team Nordsjaelland, and they are planning more discussions to secure his transfer. Yet, the Danish side are not particularly intent on selling the 19-year-old to West Ham, and will reportedly be open to any club that pays their asking price.

Arsenal's interest in the Ghanaian winger is part of their strategy to strengthen their squad for future challenges. They see Osman as a promising addition who could provide some backup on the wings, particularly for Bukayo Saka, who has had to deal with a considerable workload over the past few seasons. Since he joined the first team in 2019, Saka has played over 200 games for the Gunners.

Osman, who is still 19 years old, might not be expected to play regularly right away but he would be able to provide support for Saka on the right wing. Nordsjaelland have set Osman's price tag at over £16 million, and according to TeamTalk, the Gunners are considering making an offer for the winger.

Alongside Arsenal and West Ham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are also interested in the 19-year-old's services. Osman has become a shining light for Nordsjaelland this season, scoring four goals and assisting five times across 29 appearances so far.

Galatasaray aim to acquire Arsenal's Cedric Soares this January

According to Evening Standard (via Mirror), Galatasaray are reportedly looking at the possibility of signing Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares. The 32-year-old's contract is set to end in the summer, and he has been on the fringes of the Gunners squad this season, appearing in just two games.

With his playing time has significantly reduced since last season, Soares might leave the Emirates Stadium soon, with a two-and-a-half-year contract in Turkey waiting. Galatasaray recently lost Sacha Boey to Bayern Munich, and they reportedly see Cedric as a potential replacement in the same position.

The Turkish club have a deadline until February 9 to finalize the deal due to the extended transfer window in Turkey. If Cedric transfers to Galatasaray, he will join former Arsenal teammate Lucas Torreira. The move would also reunite him with Fernando Santos, his former coach from the Portugal national team.