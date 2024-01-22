Arsenal identify £64 million-rated striker as new ‘main target’ ahead of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen - Reports

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have identified Porto striker Evanilson as their main target for the summer over the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen.

The Gunners have looked a bit light up front this season. Their two attacking strikers, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have scored a combined eight goals in 36 appearances across competitions.

The North London club are expected to make a move for a new striker in the summer. Due to the FFP tightrope, any move is unlikely in January.

Evanilson has reportedly been identified as a player worth investing in by the Gunners' new scout Paulo Xavier. The 24-year-old Brazilian has scored 16 goals and has provided five assists in 23 appearances across competitions for Porto this season.

As per the report from Football Transfers, Arsenal will need to pay £64 million for Evanilson. He is contracted with Porto until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €25 million.

The Gunners spent big in the summer to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a reported £65 million. The German, however, hasn't found his form in front of the goal, scoring just five goals in 30 appearances across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano confirms David Raya will make his move to Arsenal permanent in summer

Arsenal couldn't sign David Raya in a permanent transfer in the summer due to FFP regulations. The Spaniard joined on a reported £3 million loan with a £27 million buy clause in his deal.

Since he arrived from Brentford, Raya has become the undisputed number 1 between the sticks for the Gunners. The Spaniard has made 21 appearances across competitions, keeping nine clean sheets.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now told GiveMeSport that Raya will join the Gunners on a permanent deal in the summer. He said:

"I don't know when it will happen, but it is just a matter of time because everything is already agreed, including on the player's side. Raya already agreed the contract with Arsenal and it is going to be a long-term deal."

Romano added:

"He already said yes to all the conditions last summer, so it's just about preparing documents and signing at the best moment for Arsenal and Brentford. Raya will be an Arsenal goalkeeper next season and in the future."

Raya's move to the North London outfit means Aaron Ramsdale's future at the club is set to become furthermore critical. The Englishman has already been playing second fiddle to Raya and has been linked with an exit.