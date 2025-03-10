Arsenal identify four players to offload as Gunners raise funds for statement signing next summer: Reports

Arsenal are said to be ready to rid themselves of four big names this summer as they aim to pay for a big striker signing. According to reports from the Daily Star (via Tribal Football), Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Kieran Tierney are all likely to be on their way out.

It's reasonable to expect Tierney, Jorginho, and Partey to depart if their contracts expire this summer. Zinchenko has not been a good option since Riccardo Calafiori's breakout, but with his contract ending in 2026, the Gunners may have to place him on the transfer market.

If these players leave, it would clear a considerable chunk of Arsenal’s wage bill, and enable them to target a top-quality forward. This position is recognized as a huge problem area for Mikel Arteta’s team this season.

Their transfer shortlist reportedly includes RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak. There have also been links to Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres. However, either signing would be a costly venture, pushing the Gunners to move players out of the squad first.

A new striker signing could also affect the fates of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Neither player has had much of a goal return, and if a marquee forward comes in, one might look to leave to guarantee regular playing time.

Arsenal given major boost in pursuit of striker as Italian giants slash asking price

Arsenal are set to receive a big boost in their bid for Dusan Vlahovic, as reports (via TEAMTalk) claim Juventus are ready to part with the striker for only £25 million this summer.

Vlahovic’s contract runs to 2026, but Juve want to trim their wage spend and want the 24-year-old to collect less than his current weekly wage of £215,000. The Serbian frontman has not been able to strike a deal for a contract extension, pushing the Italian giants to offload him.

The Gunners reportedly inquired about the striker in the winter window, and they continue to be interested in signing him. However, they are not the only ones on the hunt. Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have all registered their interest in the forward.

Arsenal would need to move fast if they want to snap him up before their rivals. However, a move for Vlahovic would see them forgo other more expensive options, including Isak. A problem for the Gunners is Vlahovic's current form, as the Serie A striker has only managed nine goals in 22 league games.

