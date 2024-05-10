Arsenal identify Premier League star as replacement for 25-year-old England international who's set to leave Emirates: Reports

According to Evening Standard, Arsenal have identified Brighton & Hove Albion star Jason Steele as Aaron Ramsdale's replacement.

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates with summer signing David Raya (on loan from Brentford) now being the number 1 choice between the sticks.

Ramsdale, however, seeks playing time as a first-choice goalkeeper, which he is unlikely to get soon as Raya's move is set to become permanent in the summer. Hence, the Gunners are bracing for the England international's departure.

If Ramsdale leaves, Arsenal would be needing a backup for Raya. They have identified Steele as the player who could do a good job at being so. The 33-year-old has made 22 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls this season, keeping four clean sheets.

Steele is a veteran of English football, having also played for clubs like Middlesbrough, Blackburn, and Sunderland in the past. Steele is contracted with Brighton until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €4 million.

Ramsdale, on the other hand, has starved for game time this season, making only 11 appearances across competitions. He could join the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and others on the way out of the Emirates.

Which clubs are interested in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale?

While Aaron Ramsdale looks poised to leave Arsenal, the England international is expected to continue his career in the Premier League. According to Caughtoffside, clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in Ramsdale.

Chelsea have Dorde Petrovic and Robert Sanchez in their ranks. Sanchez hasn't been able to convince the doubters yet and Petrovic lacks the needed experience. Hence, Ramsdale could become the No. 1 for the Blues.

As for Newcastle, they already have Nick Pope. However, Ramsdale could be a major competition and could even usurp Pope as the No. 1. As for the Gunners, they would likely want Ramsdale to join the Magpies instead of the Blues as Chelsea are a direct London rival.