Arsenal could increase attacker's asking price amid surprise interest from Chelsea – Reports

Arsenal could decide to increase Folarin Balogun's price tag amid transfer interest from Chelsea, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Balogun, 22, has been a topic of discussion since the start of the ongoing summer transfer window. He is said to be keen to leave the Emirates Stadium in search of regular action in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

In the last campaign, the two-cap USA international turned heads with his stellar performances on loan at Stade de Reims. He scored 22 goals and provided three assists in 39 matches for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Balogun, who rose through Arsenal's youth ranks, is said to have been linked with the likes of Monaco and Inter Milan of late. However, Chelsea have also allegedly entered the fray to sign the American star.

Speaking on Football Daily, Sheth shed light on the Blues' interest:

"Interestingly, Chelsea have also shown an interest in Balogun. I'm told that tentative talks have taken place with intermediaries, who want to find out the conditions of the deal. Now, one source has told me that the conditions of the deal for them might be different to the conditions for a club outside of the Premier League."

Stating that the Gunners could demand a higher fee, Sheth concluded:

"We think Arsenal might want to raise their valuation if they were going to sell to another Premier League club, compared to if they wanted to sell to Monaco. As it stands, they haven't budged on their £50 million valuation – I wonder if it's higher if Chelsea came to the party."

So far, Balogun has scored twice in 209 minutes of action for Arsenal.

How will Arsenal attacker Folarin Balogun fit in at Chelsea should a transfer go through?

Should Folarin Balogun join Mauricio Pochettino's team this month, he could prove to be a good signing for them. He would provide competition to £32 million signing Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja up top.

With new arrival Christopher Nkunku out for weeks and Broja still regaining fitness, the Stamford Bridge side have Jackson and academy graduate Mason Burstow as their two available strikers now. As a result, they are currently on the lookout for a proper number nine.

Balogun, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, initially shot to fame due to his stellar outings in age-group matches for Arsenal. He scored a whopping 75 goals and contributed 18 assists in 103 combined U21 and U18 appearances for the north London outfit.