Arsenal initiate contact with Chelsea star’s agent over potential transfer: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly initiated talks with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount's agent Neil Fewings. The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield and are ready to offer the Englishman a contract this summer.

As per a report in 90Min, Arsenal are the latest club to show interest in Mount. The Gunners are open to letting Granit Xhaka leave and are looking to lure the English midfielder from Stamford Bridge. The report adds that the Gunners are in talks with Mount's new agents. Mount, meanwhile, is keeping his options open and is attracting interest from various clubs in England.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta managed to sign Jorginho from the Blues in January and is hoping that he can work his magic once more and get Mount. The Chelsea man is yet to sign a new deal and will be entering the final 12 months of his deal at the club.

Former Chelsea man Joe Cole has urged the Blues to sort the contract and told on 90Min:

"Mason Mount is probably sitting there thinking: 'I have performed for this club for three or four years now, I won the Champions League, I've been pushed forward in every campaign. He's a leader, he sacrifices himself for the team. He wants to stay at Chèlsea, I'm sure he does. [A contract renewal] would be the top of my list. There must be some middle ground to solve it."

Mount, 24, has been a crucial player for the west London side over the years. He has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 games across competitions.

Former Arsenal star on Chelsea star Mason Mount

Former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has commented on the possible signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea and welcomed the move. However, he wants the north London side to not spend big on the Englishman and said via FourFourTwo:

"Mason Mount is a very good player, not world-class, but a good enough player to play for Arsenal. He would bolster Arsenal's squad, if I was in charge of Arsenal, he is the player I would like to bring in. Mount is very young, never injured, very professional and an England international."

He added:

"He has not been in great form but neither have Chelsea all season. You don't win Chèlsea player of the year two times in a row if you're not a good player. If the money is too much, then Arsenal would have to walk away, we're not Manchester City, we can't spend that much money on one player."

Arsenal are not the only side interested in signing Mount. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United are also in the race, while Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs.

The Englishman hasn't had a good 2022-23 season. He has contributed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions, often finding himself on the bench.

Poll : 0 votes