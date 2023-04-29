Arsenal interested in signing 20-year-old right-back ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal are keeping tabs on Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

The Gunners are focused on achieving their targets as the 2022-23 season nears its end. They hope to retain their place atop the Premier League, although Manchester City are breathing down their necks.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will also have an eye on the upcoming summer transfer window. The English giants intend to bolster their ranks further at the end of the season and already appear to have identified targets.

Signing a new right-back appears to be on the agenda for the Gunners this summer. Although they have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in their ranks, they are keen to bring in a traditional full-back.

Hence, Ajax star Rensch has emerged as a target for the Premier League club ahead of the summer. According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal are monitoring the Netherlands international.

Rensch, 20, made his senior debut for Ajax in their 5-0 Eredivisie win against FC Emmen in December 2020. He has since established himself as a regular for the Dutch giants, making 87 appearances across competitions and contributing towards 12 goals.

The Dutchman's performances for Ajax have not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal placing him on their radar. Brighton & Hove Albion have also been credited with an interest in the youngster.

Ajax are under no pressure to sell Rensch as he is contracted to them until 2025. However, they could be tempted to cash in on the right-back if they receive a suitable offer this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with Wolfsburg right-back Ridle Baku

Devyne Rensch is not the only right-back Arsenal have been linked with ahead of the summer. The Gunners have recently been credited with an interest in Wolfsburg star Ridle Baku.

Baku, 25, has made 107 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga club since joining them from FSV Mainz in 2020. He has bagged 16 goals and 14 assists for the team.

However, the North London giants face stiff competition for the Germany international's signature. Apart from Mikel Arteta's side, Chelsea are also said to be in the race to sign Baku.

La Liga club Villarreal are claimed to be in the mix to sign the former Mainz star as well. Meanwhile, the right-back could stay in the Bundesliga if he wishes to as RB Leipzig are also keen to acquire his services.

