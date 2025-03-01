Arsenal interested in signing 21-year-old La Liga breakout star as Mikel Arteta seeks midfield reinforcement: Reports

Arsenal are interested in a move for 21-year-old La Liga breakout midfielder Pablo Barrios, with manager Mikel Arteta pushing to sign reinforcements. According to TBR Football (via The Hard Tackle), the Gunners will continue to focus on their interest in Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. However, if they fail to complete that signing, they will turn to Pablo Barrios instead.

Ad

The young midfielder has broken through the Atletico Madrid academy, working his way up into the first team, where he has played since 2022. He has since become an important player for Diego Simeone, taking over the No. 8 jersey from Saul to cement his spot in the starting lineup. He has now played 87 games for Atleti, scoring thrice and providing five assists from deep.

However, according to emerging reports, a move away from Los Rojiblancos and Spain could well be on the cards for Barrios. Arsenal are seeking midfield reinforcements, especially with players like Jorginho and Thomas Partey set to end their contracts this summer.

Ad

Trending

While the Gunners are focused on their interest in Zubimendi, Barrios' impressive performances have been enough to keep the London club's options open. If they cannot complete the Zubimendi signing, Mikel Arteta will invest in Barrios instead, with the Gunners looking to ensure a midfielder is signed this summer.

Mikel Arteta rues Arsenal's goalscoring woes as Gunners slip in Premier League title race

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his worries about the Gunners' goalscoring problems as they have slipped further behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race. They enjoyed a 5-1 win over Manchester City on February 2, but their league appearances since then have suffered.

Ad

Despite another two goals against relegation-threatened Leicester City in their next game, they were dealt a 1-0 defeat against West Ham and a 0-0 draw to Nottingham Forest. Speaking about the struggle to score goals, Arteta said (via club website):

"We have another day or two now to think before the PSV game, all the options that we have especially against a team that is in a low block.

Ad

"Even if they will arrive, if they will open up, if the opponent will be much better than us then I will probably be in a different state, I know that what’s lacking is that piece up there and I just said, there’s a lot to play for and we need to find the solution to unlock it."

Moving forward, Arsenal will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Philips Stadion on March 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback