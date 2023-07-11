Arsenal interested in signing Barcelona star this summer: Reports

Graeme Bailey, the transfer correspondent at 90min, reported on Tuesday (July 11) that Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of Ferran Torres. The Barcelona winger is also linked with other Premier League clubs, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

The Spain international joined Barcelona for a reported fee of €55 million from Manchester City (via Transfermarkt) in 2022. However, the former Valencia winger has failed to make a mark in his 18 months at the Catalan club.

From his 71 appearances for Barcelona, Torres has scored just 14 goals across all competitions. The 23-year-old winger also managed just 14 La Liga starts last season.

Despite falling behind other wide players at the club, like Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, and Ansu Fati, Torres seems to be keen on fighting for his place. Speaking recently about the possibility of a move, Torres said (via 90min):

"Today, I am at Barca, but football takes many turns. I'm just focused on what's mine, training, taking advantage of the pre-season that I couldn't do last year [due to injury] and from here on, showing that I'm a great footballer. In the next few days you will have news."

Should the winger choose to move to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, he will face competition for a starting place. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus can all play out wide for the Gunners.

However, Torres has already played in England's top tier with the Cityzens and could adapt to the league quite quickly. He managed 16 goals from his 43 appearances for the Premier League outfit during his time in Manchester.

Arsenal interested in signing Julian Alvarez: Reports

Brentford FC v Manchester City - Premier League

According to El Nacional, Arsenal are interested in signing the World Cup winner with Argentina, Julian Alvarez. The report claims that the Manchester City striker would prefer more game time which is a tough ask for Pep Guardiola, given Erling Haaland's performances.

The publication also believes that Arsenal's Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Manchester United are eyeing a move for the 23-year-old forward. Alvarez managed just 13 starts in the Premier League and four in the Champions League for the Cityzens last season.

Despite the rumors, there is no guarantee of a starting spot in Arsenal's line-up either. With Gabriel Jesus at the forefront and stern competition from Eddie Nketiah, Alvarez could find it tricky to break into the first 11 at the Emirates.

Poll : 0 votes