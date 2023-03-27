Arsenal interested in signing Brazilian midfielder to provide competition for Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen to rope in West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta to bolster their midfield depth ahead of next season.

Paqueta, 25, has failed to hit the ground running since joining the Hammers from Lyon for a club-record deal in the region of £51 million last summer. So far, he has registered two goals and three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and vision, the 40-cap Brazil star was linked with the Gunners prior to his switch to the London Stadium. He shot to fame during his two-year spell at Lyon, where he scored 21 goals and contributed 13 assists in 80 overall games.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his desire to reignite his side's pursuit of Paqueta in the upcoming summer transfer window. He is viewed as a potential option to provide competition to Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard in the north London outfit's 4-2-3-1 setup.

Paqueta has a contract until June 2027 at the London Stadium. He is believed to be interested in leaving West Ham if they fail to remain in the Premier League this season. Should David Moyes' side get relegated to the EFL Championship, they would be willing to let go of the Brazilian for a cut-price fee.

Apart from Paqueta, Arsenal are also interested in snapping up West Ham United captain Declan Rice this summer. They are likely to face fierce competition from Chelsea for the £100 million-rated midfielder.

Joe Thomlinson tips 21-year-old Arsenal star to become future Ballon d'Or award winner

Speaking on Football Daily, Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson showered huge praise on Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka. He said:

"It is simply ridiculous that he's still only 21. Obviously, he has 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League so far this season. So many vital, game-changing moments for Arsenal in there as well. He also scored three goals for England at the World Cup last year."

Backing Saka to reach newer heights, Thomlinson continued:

"I think Bukayo Saka is a potential future Ballon d'Or winner. I really do. His ceiling is ridiculously high. If he can stay fit and available, he can be one of the best players in the world in the future."

Saka, 21, has scored 12 goals and contributed 10 assists in 28 league matches so far this season. He also scored his eighth international goal during England's 2-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday (March 26).

