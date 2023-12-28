Arsenal interested in signing Dutch teenager from Jurrien Timber's former club – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Jurrien Timber's ex-Ajax teammate Jorrel Hato to bolster their injury-stricken defensive ranks in the future.

The Gunners, who spent over £200 million in the summer, are currently without the services of both Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu owing to injury issues. Hence, they are on the lookout for new defenders now.

According to The Athletic, Mikel Arteta's outfit have identified Hato as a top transfer target ahead of the winter window. They are of the opinion that the defender could quickly settle into their system as Ajax's style of football is similar to the one under the ex-Everton and Arsenal star.

However, the Gunners are believed to look elsewhere as they are keen to snap up a more experienced defender next month. The club are also monitoring Matthijs de Ligt and Nico Schlotterbeck as potential targets.

Hato, on the other hand, has cemented himself as a crucial first-team starter at his boyhood club Ajax this term. The 17-year-old has played every single minute of his 25 appearances across competitions so far.

Overall, the left-footed centre-back has helped Ajax register nine clean sheets and contributed one goal and two assists in 40 matches so far.

Meanwhile, Arteta's outfit are believed to be scouring the market for a loan signing as they currently lack funds to cash a permanent transfer.

Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Arsenal's upcoming match against West Ham United

In his column for British bookmaking website Paddy Power, Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson predicted a 3-0 win for Arsenal in their league clash against West Ham United this Thursday. He wrote:

"This game sees Declan Rice face his old team, he's made a big difference as we know for Arsenal. I don't see West Ham scoring so it's a big home win for me."

The Gunners, who signed Declan Rice in a potential £105 million move in July, are second in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 40 points from 18 matches. They have won once in their last four overall games.

West Ham, on the other hand, are currently in seventh place in the standings with 30 points from 18 outings. They have already defeated Arsenal once this season, recording a 3-1 EFL Cup win in November.

In terms of head-to-head record, the north London outfit relish a major upper-hand over David Moyes' side. They have registered 11 wins, four draws, and two losses in their last 17 matches against the Hammers.