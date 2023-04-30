Arsenal interested in signing former Chelsea player but face competition from Tottenham: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea star Marc Guehi ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Guehi, 22 has established himself as a vital starter at Crystal Palace since arriving from Chelsea for £18 million in 2021. So far, he has scored five goals and laid out one assist in 78 overall appearances for his club.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have added Guehi to their transfer shortlist as they have prioritized two defensive signings in the upcoming summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta is aiming to inject new blood into his squad to ensure they have the necessary depth to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Gunners are also keeping tabs on Chelsea star Mason Mount, Leicester City ace Youri Tielemans and Real Valladolid teenager Ivan Fresneda. The top brass at the Emirates are willing to splash £150 million this summer.

However, Arsenal's pursuit of Guehi could be derailed by their city rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have been linked with the star for the past two windows and are keen to renew their interest in the future, as per the Daily Mail.

Guehi, who has a deal until June 2026 at Selhurst Park, could prove to be a good signing for both London outfits. He will provide Arsenal pair William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhes solid competition in their centre-back roles. On the other hand, he could even emerge as a regular starter for Spurs over Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

Mark Lawrenson backs Arsenal to beat Chelsea this Tuesday

In his column for Paddy Power, Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson predicted a 2-0 win for Arsenal in their Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (May 2).

"Chelsea are a shambles. I know everyone's saying that they've lost every game under Frank Lampard but this goes back ages. I'll go for Arsenal to win and I'm sure there'll be a bounce back after that loss to Manchester City. But, Lampard's side, their season's basically become woeful. There just doesn't seem to be a plan."

The Gunners have suffered a drop in their performance levels of late and are winless in their last four Premier League games. They are on 75 points from 33 matches, two ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Blues are enduring one of their worst campaigns in recent history. Since Frank Lampard's appointment as caretaker manager earlier this month, they have crashed to five successive losses across all competitions.

Both sides are set to head into the upcoming clash with several crucial players out injured. The Premier League leaders are expected to miss William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny. Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

Poll : 0 votes