Arsenal interested in signing Germany international who has been a long-term transfer target – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in snapping up Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Schlotterbeck, 24, has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga since joining Dortmund from Freiburg in a deal worth up to £22 million in 2022. He has played in 63 overall games for them so far.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are mulling over a move to sign the former Freiburg defender next month. They are thought to have been keeping tabs on the left-footed centre-back for quite a long time.

Arsenal, who have Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior as their left-footed options at the back, are also big admirers of Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt. They are also keen to rope in Ajax ace Jorrel Hato.

However, Mikel Arteta's outfit are said to be not in a position to spend big bucks on either Schlotterbeck or De Ligt or even Hato in the winter window. As a result, they will try to focus on a short-term loan transfer.

Schlotterbeck, whose contract is set to run out in 2027, has helped his team record 22 shutouts so far, registering five goals and six assists.

Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for upcoming Arsenal-West Ham United clash

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-0 win for Arsenal in their league match against West Ham United this Thursday (December 28). He wrote:

"This is a tricky one. West Ham are in good form, up to [seventh] place in the table, and always awkward to break down. Hammers boss David Moyes is so underrated and also seemingly unappreciated by some fans, no matter how well his side do. I think it is a case where they should be careful what they wish for."

Backing the Emirates Stadium outfit to win three points, Sutton added:

"Still, I am going with Arsenal here. They are at home, where they have won their past seven matches in all competitions, and although West Ham will work hard, they won't keep them out."

Arsenal, who missed out on the title by five points last campaign, are second in the 2023-24 league table with 40 points from 18 matches.

The Hammers, on the other hand, are seventh in the Premier League table with 30 points from the same number of games. They have won two of their last 17 overall outings against their upcoming opponents.