Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid star as a free agent in the summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favor Real Madrid star Marco Asensio on a free transfer ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Asensio, 27, has been the talk of the town since dropping down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu last season. After being used as an utility option during his team's double-winning campaign, he has featured in just 970 minutes of action in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

A left-footed playmaker blessed with flair and shooting, Asensio is in the final four months of his contract. He failed to seal a permanent move despite Jorge Mendes offering him to Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea last summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal have expressed a serious interest in signing Asensio in the upcoming summer. Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of his compatriot, who is viewed as a decent squad addition for next season. The club are prepared to ward off interest from AC Milan by offering the Real Madrid winger an improved contract.

Should the 35-cap Spain international seal a Bosman move to Arsenal, he would provide elite competition to Bukayo Saka on the right flank. He could also pop up as a backup to club captain Martin Odegaard.

Overall, the three-time UEFA Champions League winner has scored 53 goals and contributed 29 assists in 262 appearances for Real Madrid.

Arsenal keen to snap up 25-year-old Real Madrid target this summer, says journalist

In his Football Insider column, transfer insider Pete O'Rourke claimed that Arsenal are keen to sign Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. He wrote:

"The Premier League leaders have been hurt by the injury to Gabriel Jesus despite Eddie Nketiah's fine form in his absence, and are targeting another forward as they look to become a force in Europe in the years to come.

"It is my understanding that they are monitoring the situation of Lautaro Martinez ahead of the summer window after showing initial interest in the Argentine back in 2021."

Shedding light on the Argentine striker's valuation, O'Rourke added:

"Inter Milan are struggling with financial issues at present and could be forced to part with the 25-year-old – who they view as the most saleable asset. A fee of between £70-80 million should be enough to secure his services and wouldn't be a problem for the Gunners.

"The World Cup winner is interested in exploring a move to England despite having three years on his contract at San Siro."

Martinez, who has a deal until June 2026 at the San Siro, was linked with a move to Real Madrid last month, according to Calciomercato.

