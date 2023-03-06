Arsenal join 2 Premier League giants to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner who cost just £7 million: Reports

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have joined Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool in the race for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine midfielder currently plays for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

He joined the English club in 2019 for only £7 million. The midfielder has since made 95 appearances for Brighton, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.

Mac Allister has once again been a crucial player for Roberto De Zerbi's team this season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 23 matches.

Arsenal recently signed Jorginho from Chelsea on the deadline day of the January transfer window. While the Gunners were heavily linked with a move for Mac Allister's Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo, a move didn't materialize.

The Gunners are keen to further reinforce their midfield in the summer, and Mac Allister has emerged as their top priority.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, might have to offer a hefty sum to fend off interest from their Premier League rivals. Mac Allister's current contract with Brighton runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to the late win against Bournemouth

League leaders Arsenal left it very late as they secured a come-from-behind 3-2 win against 19th-placed Bournemouth at home. Philip Billing's nine-second goal and Marcos Senesi's 57th-minute header left the Gunners trailing by two.

A 62nd-minute strike from Thomas Partey and a 70th-minute goal from Ben White restored parity at the Emirates. Reiss Nelson, the provider of White's goal, scored a spectacular winner in the 97th minute to secure all three points for the hosts.

Speaking about his emotions during the last few minutes, Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website):

"Probably that everyone is a bit overwhelmed. It was madness from the first second of the game; that routine we knew they could do. They did it brilliantly but we defended so poorly."

He continued:

"We had to climb a mountain against 10 players behind the ball. We tried in every single way. We didn’t score the goal and suddenly we were 2-0 down because of a set-play."

Arteta's side will return to action on March 9 as they take on Sporting CP in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

