Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has impressed during his time at Valencia, having made 20 senior appearances for them. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in nine La Liga games this term.

As per 90min, Manchester United are monitoring Guerra for a potential transfer in January or the summer transfer window. They signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina in the summer and are likely to make the move permanent next year.

However, there is speculation about Scott McTominay's future and Casemiro's potential decline in form as he turns 32 in February next year. Hence, United are looking to sign Guerra but will have to compete with Arsenal for his signature.

The Gunners signed Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer but parted ways with Granit Xhaka. Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny's contracts expire next summer.

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Newcastle United have also shown interest in signing Guerra. The three sides, along with Arsenal, sent scouts to watch him Spain U21's clash against Scotland U21 in September.

Valencia, however, don't want to part ways with the youngster just yet. Sporting director Miguel Angel Corona recently told Daily Mail:

“We are fully aware that we have a player with enormous potential for the future and the ability to perform at a good level now. That is why the club have decisively moved him up to the first team in recent months. It is not in our plans to sell him to any club.”

Guerra's contract with Valencia expires in 2027 and his market value stands at €20 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United move up the table as Arsenal save unbeaten run in Premier League this week

After a poor start to the 2023-24 season, Manchester United have managed to string together two wins in a row in the Premier League. They beat Brentford 2-1 before the international break and returned to secure a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on October 21.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot helped United move to eighth place from 10th in the league table. They are six points behind leaders Manchester City, whom they host on Sunday, October 29.

Before that, however, Manchester United will host Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 24.

Arsenal, meanwhile, fought back from being 2-0 to draw 2-2 at Chelsea on October 21. Declan Rice (77') and Leandro Trossard (84') made sure the Gunners remained unbeaten in the league after nine games.

Arsenal are second in the table, behind City on goal difference (12-10), and will next face Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.