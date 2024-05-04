Arsenal keen on signing Barcelona target to bolster attack: Reports

Arsenal are allegedly interested in signing Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who has recently been linked with Barcelona, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

During a recent Q&A session for The Athletic, famed reporter David Ornstein shed light on the Gunners' potential interest in Pedro Neto and Williams. He commented (h/t TBR):

"Arsenal have long wanted depth/competition in the wide forward positions and we have reported on their interest in Neto. Given his injury record and likely price, this is not a deal I would imagine is a priority for them this summer. Also, there are multiple other clubs considering a move for Neto, so even if they decided to pursue him, they would face competition."

Providing insight into Williams' situation at Athletic, Ornstein remarked:

"Nico Williams is among other options Arsenal like, but they are not his only admirers and there is no guarantee he leaves his club."

Williams, whose contract is set to expire in June 2027, is currently relishing a great campaign for his boyhood club. The 21-year-old has recorded seven goals and 16 assists in 34 overall appearances so far.

Earlier past campaign, the Barcelona-linked forward enjoyed a breakout campaign. He netted nine goals and laid out six assists in 43 matches across all competitions, including 38 starts, for his La Liga outfit.

Expand Tweet

Ex-Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas provides intriguing take on Arsenal star Kai Havertz

Speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast, Cesc Fabregas claimed that Kai Havertz has a similar playing style to him during his Barcelona days. He remarked (h/t football.london):

"I don't like to talk about myself, but he reminds me a little bit of me at Barcelona because I used to play the two roles that he plays... as a false nine, in a way, and as a number eight, and I know exactly what it feel like. It's good because he now feels an important player for the team but, at the same time, you don't really know where you're going to play the next game. It can confuse you."

Fabregas, who left the Gunners to move to Barcelona in 2011, added:

"But now [Thomas] Partey is back, then [Declan] Rice will come a little bit as a number eight more often and [Martin] Odegaard. So his place, I think, from now on will be in that number nine spot and it suits him very well for the way Arsenal want to play."

Since leaving Chelsea in a £65 million move, Havertz has contributed 13 goals and six assists in 48 games across competitions for Arsenal.

Expand Tweet

Havertz, 24, is next likely to be in action for the Emirates Stadium side in the home encounter against Bournemouth this Saturday (May 4).