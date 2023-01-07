Arsenal keeping tabs on 19-year-old Liverpool target - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are tracking young Spanish star Alberto Moleiro, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Moleiro broke into the Las Palmas senior team last season and has become a key player for the Spanish side, playing 38 times in all competitions. This season, he has created 29 chances in open play so far, with just two players bettering his numbers in the second division.

The 19-year-old recently signed a new long-term deal, which sees him tied to the Spanish side until 2026. However, given his form and the comparisons with Barcelona youngster Pedri, it is widely accepted that he will leave the club for a hefty fee very soon.

Las Palmas boss Garcia Pimienta, however, has tipped Moleiro to join Barcelona. He said:

“Moleiro has magic. He is surrounded by great footballers and he is showing an excellent level. He has a very high ceiling, within a very short time in top-level teams.”

He added:

“I would like to see him in Barcelona, I think it’s a clear Barca profile, although we’re talking about big words. A team of gamers who normally generate many scoring chances.”

While Moleiro fits the profile of players Arsenal have targeted under Mikel Arteta, they will need to act quickly to beat Liverpool, Aston Villa and Real Madrid for his signature.

Arsenal eye 2 Spanish stars at Barcelona: Reports

Alberto Moleiro isn't the only Spaniard Arsenal have shown interest in. Premier League leaders Arsenal are looking to sign left-back Alejandro Balde and forward Ferran Torres from Barcelona as well, according to various reports.

El Nacional has reported that the English side are willing to offer as much as €35 million to sign the 19-year-old Balde. He has made 18 appearances for Xavi Hernandez's team this year and has provided three assists.

It surely won't be easy to get Barca to sign one of their promising youngsters. Mikel Arteta and club director Edu will still look to exploit the fact that Balde's contract with the Catalan giants runs out in 2024.

Torres is another Barcelona player wanted in London. The former Manchester City player is an important part of Xavi Hernandez's side. He has made 20 appearances across competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal see Torres as the ideal alternative to Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk. A deal to sign the Ukrainian has proved difficult due to his eye-catching £88 million valuation as well as interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

