Arsenal leading the race to sign Chelsea transfer target in January - Reports

Arsenal have seemingly taken the lead from Chelsea in the pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to The Independent.

The 27-year-old has attracted considerable attention from a host of top clubs, all of whom are keen to bolster their attacking options. His proven abilities, which saw him enjoy a 20-goal campaign in the previous season, make him a coveted asset in a market short on quality strikers.

Brentford, for their part, appear open to negotiations, following Toney's absence due to an eight-month suspension for breaching betting regulations. With his suspension nearing its conclusion, the interest in the striker has intensified.

Initially, Chelsea was touted as the likely landing spot. However, their need to offload players to align with financial regulations has complicated their buying plans. Toney's expected valuation has the potential to escalate to £80 million, which poses a significant financial challenge.

Another factor tilting the scales in Arsenal's favor is Chelsea's lackluster performance so far this season. Mauricio Pochettino's men sit in mid-table obscurity, without any continental presence. In contrast, Mikel Arteta's side present an attractive proposition, offering the opportunity to compete for the Premier League title and a potential Champions League spot.

Brentford's Lee Dykes has hinted on Ivan Toney sale amidst interest from Chelsea and Arsenal

Brentford director Lee Dykes has openly acknowledged the possibility of star striker Ivan Toney's departure, provided an irresistible offer is tabled. Toney, who is nearing the end of his gambling suspension on January 16, has garnered attention as a potential acquisition this winter.

In a conversation with the club's media, Dykes expressed his expectations of significant interest in Toney come January (via 90min):

"There will be lots of interest in Ivan in January. Naturally, there should be. He was the third-highest Premier League goalscorer last season - one of them [Harry Kane] has gone to Germany now, so he’s up there as one of the best strikers in the division. He is in the top five in the world, in my opinion."

He continued, without directly mentioning Arsenal or Chelsea as interested clubs:

"So there should be interest, and maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club. But they will have to pay a decent transfer fee to acquire his services because he is some talent.”

Reports from 90min suggest that Brentford could demand over £80 million for Toney. Such a steep price tag is a concern for Toney himself, who is reportedly worried that it might deter a potential move to Arsenal or Chelsea in the upcoming January window.