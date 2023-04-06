Arsenal lining up potential replacements for manager Mikel Arteta amid interest from European giants: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly lined up Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi to replace Mikel Arteta should the latter join Real Madrid in the summer.

Arteta has managed the Gunners since December 2019 and has transformed the squad from midtable strugglers to title challengers this season. During his tenure at Arsenal, he has won the FA Cup and Community Shield and has a real chance of adding the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are in a rich vein of form right now, having won their last five league games in a row. They are also leading the table, with 72 points, eight points above Manchester City. Albeit, the Cityzens do have a game in hand.

Arteta's performances at the helm have caught the attention of the Real Madrid hierarchy. Despite Carlo Ancelotti's contract ending in June 2024, Brazil reportedly want him to manage the national team at the end of the season.

His departure could potentially result in Los Blancos attempting to sway Arteta over to the La Liga giants. Even though he has downplayed interest from them in the past, with Real Madrid, not many could deny such an opportunity.

As per The Mirror (via Mundo Deportivo), the Arsenal hierarchy are already looking for a replacement should the Spaniard leave. Leading the list is Brighton boss De Zerbi.

Ever since replacing Graham Potter in September, Brighton have excelled under De Zerbi. They have exceeded all expectations and are currently sixth in the Premier League with 46 points, as well as in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Many would tip the former Shakhtar Donetsk manager to succeed with the Gunners as well if a move does happen.

Alexandre Lacazette insists he is 'not surprised' by Arsenal's form under Mikel Arteta this season

Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has given his thoughts on the Gunners' domestic form this season. The north London side look likely to win their first Premier League title in 19 years this season.

Lacazette plied his trade at the Emirates between 2017-18 and 2021-22, scoring 71 goals in 206 appearances. He returned to Ligue 1 prior to this season and currently plays for Lyon.

He gave his thoughts on their form (via METRO):

"Arsenal? I’m not surprised. I worked with the coach so I know how well he works. I’m not surprised by the club’s success, and I’m happy for my former team-mates there."

Mikel Arteta and Co. will next face Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield this Sunday (April 9).

