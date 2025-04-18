Arsenal and Liverpool enquire about signing 23-year-old Italian defensive midfielder: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool have begun to sound out Lazio midfielder Nicolo Rovella with the aim of signing him in the summer, as per reports. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season with the Serie A side, earning him interest from the English top-flight.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool and Arsenal have both made enquiries about the defensive midfielder in recent weeks. Both sides could look to move for the youngster if he is made available for a reasonable transfer fee this summer.

Italy international Rovella is on the books of Lazio on a temporary basis, having joined the club on loan from parent club Juventus. The capital club have an obligation to make the deal permanent under certain conditions, and could opt to sign him and then sell him for a profit. The midfielder has appeared 38 times for Lazio this season, providing three assists.

Lazio are in need of a cash injection, particularly after missing out on the UEFA Europa League route to Champions League football next season following their quarterfinal elimination by Bodo/Glimt. They are sixth in Serie A, three points behind Juventus, who occupy the final Champions League position, with six games left.

Arsenal are in need of a new defensive midfielder, as one or both of Thomas Partey and Jorginho are expected to leave the club as free agents. The Gunners have been linked with a number of targets, but Rovella would be an ideal acquisition for them.

Liverpool, as well, are keen on adding a defensive midfielder to their squad, having failed to sign Martin Zubimendi last summer. Ryan Gravenberch has filled in the role admirably, but the club will still jump at an opportunity to sign Rovella, given his quality.

Arsenal, Liverpool eye move for LaLiga breakout: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool have joined the race for Real Betis star Jesus Rodriguez, as per reports. The Spanish teenager has been in the sights of Chelsea for months, and two more Premier League sides have now shown an interest in him.

CaughtOffside reports (via Football Espana) that Real Betis are aware of interest in the youngster from the aforementioned sides. The Spanish outfit are considering whether to entertain bids for the talented 19-year-old winger.

Arsenal are looking to add a new left-sided attacker, as veteran forward Raheem Sterling is not expected to be signed permanently from Chelsea. Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, and the Reds will target Rodriguez as a replacement for the Colombian.

Jesus Rodriguez has a release clause of €50 million in his contract with Los Verdiblancos and is tied to the club until 2029. The teenager has appeared 25 times for Real Betis this season, with two goals and two assists to his name.

