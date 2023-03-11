Arsenal and Liverpool join Manchester United in Ligue 1 midfielder chase - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly joined rivals Manchester United in the race to sign LOSC Lille's teenage midfielder Carlos Baleba.

According to 90min, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among a host of clubs showing interest in Baleba, and have recently sent scouts to watch him play. The report claims Newcastle United, West Ham United, and Leicester City are also interested in the midfielder.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Liverpool are one of the sides who have scouted Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba. A fee of around £30m will be required to land the 19-year-old this summer. [ @GraemeBailey 🥈| Liverpool are one of the sides who have scouted Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba. A fee of around £30m will be required to land the 19-year-old this summer. [@GraemeBailey] https://t.co/LjVxRcPawh

However, it's not just English clubs that are keeping tabs on the teenager. Juventus, Nice, and Monaco are also among the interested parties, while AC Milan even made a winter approach, only to be turned down by Lille.

The Ligue 1 side sold midfielder Amadou Onana to Everton just last summer for £30 million and are expected to demand a similar fee for Baleba, despite the latter being short on experience.

It remains to be seen whether Lille manages to hold on to the youngster, who still has over three years left on his current contract with the club.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United target Carlos Baleba made his senior debut this season

Lille signed Carlos Baleba from Brasseries du Cameroun in January last year and promoted him to the first team ahead of the ongoing 2022/23 season.

The central midfielder has since made 14 appearances for the French side and his performances have caught the eye of quite a few European giants, as mentioned above.

The 19-year-old is still far from being a finished product but the heavy interest in acquiring his services is proof that he can grow into a world beater.

All three of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are eager to add midfield reinforcements this summer and have been linked with a host of midfielders over the past few months.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is high on Liverpool's priority list, while West Ham's Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

