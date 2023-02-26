Arsenal and Liverpool ready to battle Manchester City for £70 million star - Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool have joined the race to sign Manchester City target Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

As reported by Express Sport, the World Cup-winning Argentina international has emerged as a target for several top Premier League clubs.

Brighton & Hove Albion have done really well in the transfer market in recent times and Alexis Mac Allister looks destined to become their next big sale.

The Argentina international's stock has been on the rise for a while now and has reached an all-time high following his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Mac Allister was signed by the Seagulls from Argentinos Juniors for a fee of just £7 million back in 2019 but had to wait for his chances at the Amex Stadium.

The midfielder had loan spells with Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors respectively before establishing himself as a first-team regular for the Seagulls.

The Argentina international has thoroughly enjoyed himself for Brighton this season, having scored seven goals in 21 games across competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly value Mac Allister at £70 million and the 24-year-old could find himself subject to a four-way battle.

Manchester City have been long-term admirers of the Argentine playmaker but Liverpool and Arsenal have both stepped up their interest in the World Cup winner.

Arsenal signed Jorginho in January who has made a solid start to life at the Emirates, but Mac Allister could be a solid long-term option for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also evidently in dire need of an injection of quality in midfield and are chasing a host of big-name midfielders.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are both set to leave the Merseyside giants on free transfers which opens up space in the squad for Mac Allister.

Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva have both been linked with exits from Manchester City and it is understood that Pep Guardiola has his sights on the 24-year-old.

Liverpool and Arsenal interested in signing 20-year-old star in the summer

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in the services of highly-rated Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The 20-year-old Spain international has been nothing short of sensational for Bilbao since last season.

The fleet-footed winger has already scored seven goals in 27 appearances across competitions for Bilbao this season.

Williams' current contract with Athletic runs until 2024, and negotiations over a renewal have not progressed well.

As per Fichajes, Liverpool and Arsenal have both identified the youngster as a target for the summer.

