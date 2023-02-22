Arsenal are locked in a four-way transfer battle to sign £26.5 million rated player - Reports

Arsenal face competition from three clubs, including Premier League rivals Newcastle United, for Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda, according to The Evening Standard.

Despite only winning one of their past four matches, the Gunners remain in the driving seat to win the Premier League. They sit atop the table and boast a two-point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand.

However, Arsenal appear to be already looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, with planning for the summer transfer window underway. Signing a new right-back is said to be high on the club's agenda.

Ben White has been Mikel Arteta's first-choice right-back this season, with Takehiro Tomiyasu providing cover. The north London giants, though, are seemingly looking to bring in a traditional full-back as both are primarily central defenders.

Fresneda has thus emerged as a transfer target for the Premier League table-toppers. He was notably linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the winter transfer window.

Apart from Arsenal, several other clubs were credited with an interest in signing Fresneda in January. However, he eventually decided to stay at Valladolid until at least the end of the season.

The 18-year-old is expected to make a decision regarding his future ahead of next season. Meanwhile, the Gunners are tipped to continue monitoring him throughout the rest of the current campaign.

While Arteta's side intend to revive their interest in Fresneda, they will have to fend off competition from other clubs to acquire his services. According to the aforementioned source, they are locked in a four-way battle for the defender.

Arsenal's league rivals Newcastle are interested in taking the full-back to St. James' Park. European giants Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have also identified him as a potential recruit ahead of the summer.

Several clubs across Europe have reportedly been impressed by Fresneda's performances. However, the four clubs mentioned above are said to be leading the race to sign him.

Arsenal target Fresneda has a £26.5 million release clause

Fresneda has a contract with Valladolid until the end of the 2024-25 season. He also has a £26.5 million release clause in his deal with the La Liga club, as per the report.

The Spanish club will be hopeful of pocketing a significant transfer fee for the teenager's sale considering the amount of interest in him. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the Gunners will emerge victorious in their efforts to acquire his services.

Fresneda made his senior debut for Valladolid in their 3-0 loss to Real Betis in the Copa del Rey in January last year. He has since made 14 appearances for the club.

